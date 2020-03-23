A man living in Corning was killed in a head-on crash on South Avenue west of Mary Avenue Sunday night.
The name of the 45-year-old man, a Mexican National, can not be released at this time as his next-of-kin have not been notified, said Tehama County Dep. Coroner Omar Farmer.
The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., as the unidentified driver was traveling east on South Avenue in a 2011 Nissan Altima.
California Highway Patrol said the Nissan swerved into the opposing lane directly in the path of a westbound 2015 Mack big-rig hauling a tanker-trailer full of diesel fuel.
The driver of the Mack, Richard L. Murphy, 65, of Chico said the Nissan swerved into his lane, hit the gravel shoulder and swerved right back into Murphy's lane of travel.
“I don't think I even had time to brake,” he added. “It was so fast, I didn't have time to react.”
Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the roadway, requiring traffic in both directions be rerouted for more than three hours as the crash was inspected to make sure the tanker was secure with not leaks and to disengage the Nissan from under the front of the Mack, CHP said. This effort involved transferring the fuel from the crashed tanker into another big-rig tanker, then lifting the Mack so the car could be removed.
Murphy was treated for minor injuries by paramedics on scene and released.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the crash by medical personnel, CHP said.
In is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information concerning this crash is asked to contact the CHP Red Bluff officer at 527-2034 or the non-emergency line 1-800-TELL-CHP.