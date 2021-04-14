A 74-year-old man who died when struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 last week has been identified by the Tehama County Coroner's Office as Hans Buschhaus, of Cottonwood.
The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m., near Sunset Hills Drive south of Cottonwood.
It appears the man was walking down the freeway when he stepped into the southbound lanes of travel into the pathway of a 2021 Honda Civic driven by Adrienne A. Randall, 40, of Forest Grove, Ore., reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.
The fatality caused the southbound lanes of the freeway to be closed for a period of time.