A 58-year-old man died in Red Bluff last week when he was struck by a vehicle on Main Street near River Park Way.
Red Bluff police have not released the name of the victim who was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Main Street around 5:10 p.m. Police have not identified the driver of the vehicle at this time.
The man was found lying unresponsive in the roadway near the Red Bluff City Park and the vehicle which allegedly struck him was parked nearby.
Medical responders pronounced the man dead at the site of collision.
During the preliminary investigation, Red Bluff police said it appeared the driver was driving south on South Main Street, approaching River Park Way when the male pedestrian entered the roadway walking east just south of the street's crosswalk when he was struck.