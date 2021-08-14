Corning police are seeking information concerning the driver and vehicle which struck and killed a pedestrian on Corning Road around 11:08 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13.
It appears the 51-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and was found lying in the eastbound lane of Corning Road at the Interstate 5 exit, reported the Corning Police Department.
Police said the vehicle that fatally struck the man failed to stop, but instead left the scene of the incident and did not notify authorities of the incident.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the police department.
Anyone with information concerning identity of the vehicle and driver is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at (530) 824-7000.