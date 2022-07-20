A Los Molinos man is wanted for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 71-year-old Corning man.
Corning police said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. July 17 on Solano Street at Fairview Avenue when a silver 2006 Mercedes Benz, license plate 7YAP898 struck the elderly pedestrian.
The victim was found laying in the roadway with a head injury, police reported. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff for treatment and reported to be in stable condition.
Using video surveillance, police were able to identify John Davis, age 52 of Los Molinos as a person of interest in the incident and are trying to locate him for questioning.
Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts can call the Corning Police Department at (530) 824-7000.