A man who fled Corning police as they were attempting to take him into custody for alleged stalking, making criminal threats and violating a restraining order, was located and arrested by Tehama County sheriff’s deputies on Monday.
The sheriff’s office received a report of shots fired on Capay Road at the residence of John Poldervaart, 51, around 10 a.m., on May 4.
According to the sheriff’s dispatch logs, the caller made the report due to the “previous activity at the residence the week before.”
Corning police had been at Poldervaart’s residence on May 29 to take him into custody, however, Poldervaart ran out the back of the property before police could make contact. Officers set up a perimeter with assistance from other law enforcement agencies and a search for the suspect took place, but Poldervaart was not located.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on Capay Road Monday at his residence on arrest warrants for suspicion of felony evading peace offficer with wanton disregard for safety and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license for DUI.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said his department has filed charges of stalking, making criminal threats and violating a restraining order charges against Poldervaart with the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.