The Manton Education Council is the beneficiary of a $48,768 donation from the Tehama County Major Crimes Anti-gang/Anti-drug Board for its Manton After-School Program, announced Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers.
Led by Marlo Eakes Meyer, the council presented a request to the anti-gang/anti-drug board for funding to increase the Manton After-School Program from two days a week to five days a week.
The council founded, and has been operating, a two day per week after-school program for around 35 children at the former Manton Elementary School campus. As part of the program, public school and home-schooled children can attend adult-led enrichment classes and receive meals before heading home with their parents at the end of the day.
Under the expanded program, Rogers explains, the Manton After-School Program will be extended from two days a week to fives day a week, providing the same opportunities for children in the Manton area.
“The Board is proud to support the Manton Education Council in their efforts to provide positive opportunities for the youth of Manton,” he added. “This is exactly the type of project our Board loves to support and we applaud Marlo Eakes Meyer and the Manton Education Council for all they are doing to keep our youth on the right path.”
The Tehama County Major Crimes Anti-gang/Anti-drug Board is responsible for overseeing funds garnered from the seizure and forfeiture of drug enforcement assets. The seizure and forfeiture of drug assets and proceeds is strictly governed by state law, which mandates 9.75 percent of all seized drug assets be directed toward anti-gang and anti-drug programs with the goal of keeping children away from drugs and gangs.
Sitting on the Board is Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt, Chief Probation Officer Richard Muench, Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears and District Attorney Matt Rogers.
The Board has long supported the Police Activities League, Tehama 211 and most recently the creation of the Tehama County Film Commission, all with the goal and intent of providing positive opportunities for youths in Tehama County and to keep them away from drugs and gangs.