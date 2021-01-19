With the theme of Peace, the Main Event Gallery presents the special "1,000 Origami Cranes display," created by the students of Manton School and their teacher, Catherine Mancino. Sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council, the artwork will be on display 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, now through Feb. 1, at 710 Main St., Red Bluff. Gallery.
According to Mancino, the artwork began as a project back in 2016 when the school's fourth-eighth graders decided to perform the play, "1,000 Cranes," for their annual holiday show. The story of the cranes was based on a true story about a two-year-old girl, Sadako Sasaki, who lived in Hiroshma, Japan when the atom bombs were dropped there at the end of WWII.
Sadako became ill years later from the radiation. While in the hospital, Sadako learned of the legend of the cranes, that if you folded 1,000 paper cranes your wish would come true. She and her friends collected paper and set out to fold the 1,000 cranes hoping her wish to get well would come true. Unfortunately, they were only able to fold 644 cranes before her death. Her friends completed the 1,000 cranes in her honor. A memorial statue commemorating Sadako Sasaki exists in Hiroshima, Japan. The inscription at the base of the Statue reads: "This is our cry, this is our prayer, Peace On earth."
"The students and staff at Manton School decided they would take on the challenge of folding 1,000 paper cranes for peace during the time they were practicing and preparing for their performance," said Mancino. "We too fell short of the 1,000 cranes by the end of the school year. Subsequently, Manton School was closed at the end of that 2017/2018 school year, and the cranes were still on the back burner."
Mancino took the cranes home last summer and counted them.
"We were just shy of 200 cranes to have 1,000," she said. "I, along with some helpers folded the final cranes and completed the display. We felt that rather than sending the project abroad, we would share it among our local community, especially as this year has been a difficult one and a project for peace felt right."
Mancino went on to say the students, staff and community of Manton sincerely hope everyone who sees the display will enjoy the colorful beauty, serenity and peace the 1,000 cranes emanate in the flowing project.
In addition to the 1,000 Cranes display, the theme for the Jan. 19-Feb. 27 exhibit at the Main Event Gallery is "The Art Of Inspiration." Featured artist will be Lacy Wilson, who inspires not only with her paintings, but also helps other artists see how great it feels to pick up a bush and paint. Gallery artists will present their art based on who or what inspires them.