Thanksgiving is the time of year when many reflect on their blessings. For more than 130 families in Corning a major blessing came on Monday as volunteers at Corning Christian Assistance handed out the makings for Thanksgiving dinners, including a turkey and pan to cook it in.
“We have so many families and individuals doing with less,” Corning Christian Assistance Manager Willie Smith said. “This is what the holidays are all about and this year's giving has been very successful. It just feels good.”
Normally Christian Assistance provides more than 200 meals, but this year a shortage in the availability of turkeys in grocery stores made it difficult to reach that goal.
Smith said they really struggled to get the turkeys they had this year, but due to the generosity of the Safeway store in Corning they were able to get quite a few at very generously discounted prices. In addition, Safeway provided dozens of $25 gift cards to be handed out along with the distributed turkey meals.
“It is because of the donations from people in this community, most who like to be nameless, that we are able to fill bags with the makings for holiday meal side dishes like potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce, vegetables, gravy, a pie and many extra items,” Smith said. “Corning Christian Assistance would like to thank all those who have donated and for our volunteers who give their time to prepare these bags for those in need over the holidays.”
Volunteers from Harvest Christian Center and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at Christian Assistance on Fourth Street early in the morning preparing and distributing dinners as people in vehicles lined up for blocks waiting to receive the makings of a holiday meal.
In addition, the volunteers made a few home deliveries for those homebound but in need.
Monday's giving was just the beginning of the community's support of less fortunate in town. The Corning Volunteer Fire Department is selling raffle tickets to help fund its Christmas Basket Project through which the department provides toys and food to families in town. Other organizations are holding coat, food and toy drives, there are Angel Trees and much more in an effort to give opportunities to help out the needy during the holidays.
On Wednesday, Karen Burnett and volunteers made and served Thanksgiving meals to the homeless in the community at the First Christian Church on Marin Street.
Corning Christian Assistance, hands out bags of groceries to those who qualify every other Monday, while Harvest Christian does the same on the alternating Wednesdays. For more information contact Corning Christian Assistance at 824-3866, and Harvest Christian at 824-2091.