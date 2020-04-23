Tehama County is now issuing marriage licenses for Tehama County residents by appointment only.
“We are scheduling appointments with no more than two couples per day at least an hour apart to maintain social distancing, as well as to provide ample time to sanitize in between,” said Tehama County Clerk-Recorder Jennifer Vise.
In order to minimize interaction, the office will email the marriage license application to the couple in advance, require them to complete it and email the license back with copies of their photo identification’s at least one day prior to their appointment.
“Our office will review the application by phone with the couple and enter the license in the system in preparation of the appointment,” Vise explained.
The procedures outlined above should minimize interaction to less than 10 minutes allowing the office to not only provide a needed service to customers, but to continue to ensure the health and safety of members of the public and staff.
To make an appointment please call 527-3350 and a staff member will be happy to assist you.
“As always, thank you for your continued patience as we work through these processes during these new and difficult times,” Vise said.