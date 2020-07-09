Vesper Masonic Lodge 84, Red Bluff, awarded $2,000 scholarships each to sixteen graduating seniors from area high schools.
Scholarships were awarded to Corning High School graduates Abigail Lauton, Angela Ostarello, and Maria Alyssa Bettencourt.
Los Molinos High School graduates Corry Curry Jr., Jefferson Vue, and Ty Issaksen.
West Valley High School graduate Wyatt Kane.
Red Bluff High School graduates Cassandra Drury, Emily Chrasta, Emma Forsberg, Ethan Kendrick, Griffin Gormley, Jane Brandt, Matthew Caronell, Megan Snodgrass, and Trent Kitchell.
The Masons express their congratulations and best wishes in the years to come to each of the scholarship recipients. Due to COVID-19 restraints, the Masons were unable to gather with graduates for a group picture.