Maywood DaVinci Middle School in Corning honored the following students with Student of the Month certificates for the month of September: Andrew Rodriguez, Britney Rodriguez, Maria Villa, Jazlyn Dawana, Draven Tregoning, Haleena Brown, Kiara Ortiz, Mackayna Renee Morgan, Korban Candee, Lillian Reilly, Allison Garcia Romero, Sara Moreno, Angelee Arce, Vanessa Aliano, Adrian Valladerez Meza, Natalie Fabian Mendoza, Ariana Maldonado, Eric Arledge, Felipe Guerro, Ivan Olea Chavez, Monserrat Bernal, Julie Oseguera Sanchez and Ivan Paredes Hernandez.
Maywood DaVinci Middle School honors students of the month
