The Maywood Women’s Club bi-annual Yard and Bake Sale fundraiser will be this weekend to benefit the club’s meetinghouse, 902 Marin St, the only building in Corning on the National Register of Historic Places.
A would-be burglar recently damaged the front door trying to break into the building. Due to its historic status, the replacement door for this 1909 bungalow has to be the exact same style, to the tune of $1,400.
Funds from the yard and bake sale will also help the service club pay for much needed repairs to the building’s fireplace, kitchen cupboards and interior paint.
The Maywood Women's Club supports many great causes, both locally, nationally and internationally, such as the Elza King Memorial Scholarship at Corning High School, the Manta Rays Swim Team, Penny Pines Plantation for National Forests, Operation Smile and Free the Girls.
New members always welcome. The club meets at 12 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, September through May, for a different presentation each time, lunch and making new friends.
Contact Jenell for more information online at emilyann51@gmail.com