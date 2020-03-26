Meal options offered for kids, seniors and vulnerable populations

Food delivery for seniors and medically vulnerable is now being offered in Tehama County through the Shasta-Tehama Volunteer Organizations Active during Disaster COVID-19 Food Response.
The organization is providing food delivery to isolated seniors, ages 60-plus, people with disabilities, and those who are medically vulnerable in Tehama County.
Food items are non-specific, non-perishable, dry-good food items. No substitutions are being offered or available. Pet food is being offered as it comes available.
Deliveries are scheduled for 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To request deliveries, fill out the online form at https://bit.ly/2vIcYwo, or call 211 to provide information and make a request.
Many grocery stores, including Safeway in Corning, are offering seniors and those with special medical needs, special shopping hours each week.
Safeway, 600 Edith Ave., is dedicating the morning hours up to 9 a.m., every Tuesday and Thursday for seniors and other vulnerable customers to do their grocery shopping in the store.
“We are asking our customers to help us reserve this shopping time for those most at risk in our communities,” said store management.
Call other stores in Corning for information on special services during this time.
Corning Union High School, Corning Union Elementary School District, Richfield and Kirkwood elementary schools are all providing take-away bagged breakfast and lunch sacks Monday-Friday at school sites for children under 18 years.
“We are handing out to drive-up vehicles anywhere from 450 to 500 sack meals a day,” said Corning Union High School District Cafeteria Supervisor Stacie McGee.
For information on where and when sack meals are being handed out, go online to each districts’ website or call the district office - For more information contact Corning Union High School at 824-8000, Corning Union Elementary School District at 824-7700; Richfield Elementary at 824-3354; Kirkwood Elementary at 824-7773; Flournoy Elementary 833-5331; Los Molinos District at 384-7826.