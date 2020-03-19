Although schools, both high school and elementary, are closed across Tehama County, schools in Corning are providing free meals to children under the age of 18 Monday through Friday.
Corning Union High School is providing breakfast and lunch meals that can be drive-through picked up weekdays between 7:30-10 a.m. in the parking lot near the school’s stadium, said Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor.
“Please send one member of the household to pick up meals for children in the family under the age of 18 years,” he added. “We do not require each student to be present to pick up meals.”
To pick up the meals, drivers need to enter their vehicles at the northwest parking lot at the stadium and pull through to where the food will be handed to them as they stay in their vehicles. Walk-ups are also welcome, Caylor said.
Corning Union Elementary School District is also providing breakfast and lunch meals. Meal pick-up time is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Woodson, Olive View, West Street and Rancho Tehama schools. For students who attend Maywood Middle/DaVinci Academy, meals can be picked up at Olive View Elementary School.
Like the high school, the meals are available to children under the age of 18, but the children do not need to be present for the meals to be picked up.
Richfield Elementary School is also offering meals under the same guidelines. Meals can be picked up in front of the school’s gymnasium between 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Kirkwood Elementary School students are urged to pick up meals at Corning High School or can do so at any one of the Corning elementary school sites. Flournoy and Elkins elementary schools could not be reached for information on meals.
All public schools in Tehama County have been closed to student attendance since Monday as a safety precaution against the threat of coronavirus, according to Caylor.
South Tehama County schools impacted by the closures includes Corning High School, Centennial High School, Los Molinos high and elementary schools, Vina Elementary, Flournoy Elementary, Kirkwood Elementary, Richfield Elementary, Corning Union Elementary School District schools (Maywood/DaVinci, Olive View, Woodson, West Street, and Rancho Tehama), and Elkins Elementary.
“This was not a directive from the Tehama County Department of Education, but a decision made individually by all the district superintendents in the county,” Caylor said. “We have been in close communication discussing the guidance coming from Gov. Newsom and what that means for our schools. We all agreed that school closures is what is best and safest for our students and staff.”
He said the across-the-board closures are currently scheduled to last through Friday, March 27, which is subject to change based on the conditions of state guidance.
In the meantime, bus and maintenance staffs at the closed schools have been busy sanitizing buses and campuses.
Teachers at Corning High School returned to campus on Tuesday in an effort to discuss distance learning options for students.
“We are working hard to implement a plan,” Caylor said. “However, a lot of questions remain. Things are very fluid right now as we continue to stay updated on county, state and federal guidelines.”
Corning Union Elementary School District said that starting Monday the district will be providing supplemental and enrichment activities and resources for students and families that can be picked up at the same places and times as the meals program.
In addition, the school districts are consistently updating their online websites and Facebook sites for students and families to regularly check for updates and resources. The Corning Union Elementary School District website is corningelementary.org and Facebook is Corning Union Elementary School District; Corning Union High School District website is corninghs.org and Facebook is Corning Union High School District.
For more information contact Corning Union High School at 824-8000, Corning Union Elementary School District at 824-7700; Richfield Elementary at 824-3354; Kirkwood Elementary at 824-7773; Flournoy Elementary 833-5331; Los Molinos District at 384-7826.