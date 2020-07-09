Medora Jones celebrates her 90th birthday.

A celebration was held at the ranch home of Medora Jones east of Corning on Friday, July 3 honoring her on her 90th birthday.
Hosting the event were Jones' sons, Michael and John Moller. A luncheon was served of Chinese food and pizza with a center piece of happy birthday helium balloons. Guests sang Jones a 90th birthday song and enjoyed cake and ice cream. Many gifts and congratulatory cards were presented to Jones.
Joining in the festivities was Medora Jones, Travis Jones of Corning, Michael Moller and wife, Leslie Moller, of Chico, Margo Maguire of Corning, John Moller and daughter, Laura Moller, and her son, Rayan Moller of San Mateo. Cory Moller and wife, Karina Ciardi-Moller, and sons, Gavin Moller and Korbin Moller of Lyman Springs, Phillip Moller of Red Bluff and Kevin Skahan of Red Bluff.
Medora Jones stays active by running her rental business, keeping her home and oil painting.