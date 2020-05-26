It may have been short, but it was with great honor and remembrance members of Corning’s Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and American Legion posts and auxilaries, presented a Memorial Day Ceremony at Sunset Hills Cemetery on Monday.
Under the shadow of cemetery’s Veterans Memorial Obelisk, the Veterans Honor Guard stood at attention as VFW Honor Guard Commander Michael Taylor conducted the service, welcoming a scattering of guests who came to share in the ceremony.
“Thank you for coming here today to remember those who gave their all in the name of freedom,” Taylor said. “Looking around, you see the flag of our country on or near those that at one time signed a blank check payable to this country. That check was for everything they had, including the ultimate sacrifice of their lives. Some here were lost on the battlefield, others made it home to their families. Today we are here to pay our respects to them all.”
His words were followed by a prayer given by VFW Chaplain Dennis Wyman, and the pledge of allegiance said by all.
Five members of the Honor Guard then presented a rifle salute.
The final moment of the ceremony was heard by all as Taps rang out across the cemetery.
Taylor said he, along with all the other veterans taking part in the ceremony, were especially grateful to be able to conduct so type of Memorial Day service in light of the COVID-19 stay-at-home executive order.
“We just couldn’t have this special day go by without offering some type of remembrance,” he added.
Jerry and Joyce Lequia, who attended the ceremony, said they appreciated the veterans for providing a way for the community to honor the fallen war heroes.