The general deer hunting season for B zone is open on Mendocino National Forest resulting in increased visitors and traffic.
Forest officials remind hunters that most public land within Mendocino National Forest is open to hunting, with exception of the Sheet Iron Mountain State Game Refuge north of Snow Mountain Wilderness. Several trails and campgrounds remain closed, including Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness on the Grindstone District due to the Slide Fire earlier this season.
Hunter guidelines and regulations:
• Forest visitors may use firearms if they carry and use them in a safe manner, and if the users comply with state and county laws.
• Do not use trees, signs, cans, or glass objects for targets.
• Never discharge a firearm from a road, across a road, across a body of water, or within 150 yards of a campground or private residence.
• Always exercise proper caution when handling firearms: keep in mind that other visitors, crews, private landowners, or others could be nearby, even if they aren't visible.
Hunters should not field dress deer in campgrounds. Field dressing game in campgrounds could attract bears and increase chances of negative human-bear encounters.
Forest visitors, including hunters, need to take safety precautions before heading to their destination, such as check the weather forecast and assess current weather conditions, advise someone of destination, arrival and return time, and be aware of hazards in burned areas.
At campgrounds or wherever camp is set up, stay away from dead trees or hanging limbs and practice “leave not trace” by carrying out all trash.
Hunting licenses are available online, and at any CDFW license sales office or license agent.
Information about the 2023 California Deer Hunt Zones is available on the CDFW website. The Mendocino National Forest falls within parts of the A, B1, B2, B3 and B5 deer zones. Hunters should make sure to have the appropriate deer tag for the deer zone they are hunting in.