Christmas tree permits are now available at Mendocino National Forest offices through Monday, Dec. 23. The $10 permit allows the holder to cut one tree in designated areas on the Mendocino National Forest until Dec. 24. All offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, but will be open Friday, Nov. 29.
Permits are limited to one per household and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are good for this year only. Individuals may also purchase a permit by mail until Dec. 14; mail-in requests received after Dec. 14 will not be filled. The mail order form is posted on the forest website: http://tinyurl.com/h8x4hwd.
As part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit upon presenting a valid fourth grade pass. The pass allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year. To obtain a free Christmas tree permit, the fourth grader must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth grade pass or paper voucher. For more information about this initiative and how to obtain a fourth grade pass, please visit https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm
Christmas tree permits will be available at the Paskenta Work Station, 13280 Paskenta Road, Paskenta, Ca., 96074. Phone is 833-5544 and the days/hours are Saturday, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21 only, 9-3 p.m. (cash or check only).
Permits may also be available from the Sacramento River Discover Center (within the Red Bluff Recreation Area), 1000 Sale Lane, Red Bluff, CA 96080. Phone is 527-1196, days/hours are Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas tree cutting in the National Forest is a chance to take the family out into the woods and cut a tree the old-fashioned way. For more information, including tree cutting tips, please see the forest website http://tinyurl.com/h5o8h3h or call 934-3316.

Veterans Collaborative is a nonprofit organization established in 2015 to provide support for veterans in need and to promote the collaboration of local veterans service groups.
A $500 grant was donated by the Community Center Auxiliary as start-up funds.
Contributions and door prizes for the event can be made to TCVC at 332 Pine Street, Red Bluff. For further information contact John Leach at 209-3415 or Orle Jackson at Tehama Together at 527-2223.