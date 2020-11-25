Christmas tree permit sales for the Mendocino National Forest has started on a limited, first-come, first-serve basis.. The permits can be purchased for $10 each, limited to one per household.
This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no in-person sales at Mendocino National Forest offices. Permits will be available only through the mail.
To purchase a permit by mail, please see the Mail Order Form online to www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/. On the order form print name, mailing address and phone number for each permit purchased. Include a $10 check or money order made out to “USDA Forest Service” for each permit and send it to either the Willows, Stonyford, Upper Lake or Covelo offices with “Christmas Tree Permit” written on the outside of the envelope.
Mail-in requests received after Dec. 14 will not be filled.
Due to the August Complex fire closure, Christmas tree cutting will be allowed only in specific areas in the Mendocino National Forest outside the closure area.
The permittee will receive a map of the forest and a tree tag. Persons must be at least 18 years old to purchase the permit. All Christmas tree permit sales are final; no refunds will be made. For more information check the forest website www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mendocino/.
To ensure a visit to the Mendocino National Forest is an enjoyable experience, forest officials ask visitors to follow these important tips:
- Plan the trip by checking the weather, bring plenty of warm clothes, water, food, tire chains, shovel, a saw or axe to cut the tree and a tarp and rope to bring it home.
- Keep vehicles on designated roads and be aware of changing weather and road conditions. Cut a tree early in the season before favorite cutting areas can’t be reached because of snow.
- Make sure to cut a tree on the Mendocino National Forest and not from other federal, state or private lands.
- Cut the tree as close as possible to the ground and leave as little of a stump as possible. Attach the permit on the tree where it will be easily visible with the tree packed or tied on your vehicle for transport home.