New camping stay limits have been implemented across the Mendocino National Forest.
The stay limits apply to developed campgrounds and dispersed camping locations.
Beginning Sept. 20, visitors may camp in the same developed recreation campground for 14 days within any 30-day period but no more than 28 cumulative days in any 12-month period.
For dispersed recreation areas, visitors may camp in the same location outside a one-mile radius of a developed recreation site for 14 days within any 30-day period but no more than 28 cumulative days in any 12-month period.