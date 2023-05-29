The off-highway vehicle (OHV) and Deer Valley campground closure order on the Upper Lake Ranger District in the Mendocino National Forest have been lifted, announced forest officials.
Agency and volunteer crews have been clearing trails after severe storm damage this winter in an effort to re-open the campground and forest trails for OHV recreation.
Forest officials said fire-killed and fire-injured trees may continue to fall, so riders should be prepared and exercise caution.
Road access remains limited across the forest due to storm damage, though some temporary fixes are in place for emergency vehicles.
“Last week Lake County Department of Public Works crews completed temporary repairs to Elk Mountain Road, County Road 301, to provide quicker response time for first responders in the event of an incident,” said Frank Aebly, Upper Lake District ranger. “This temporary fix is for emergency vehicles only. To access the OHV trail system or Deer Valley Campground, the public will need to take the longer alternate route via Potter Valley, Mendocino County Rd 240 / Lake County Rd 301. The gate above Middle Creek Campground will remain closed and locked.”
The public can also access Deer Valley campground and the trail system traveling Forest Roads 16N01 and 16N30 out of Sam Alley, but these roads are very narrow in many places and only drivable with a high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle, and available for vehicles hauling trailers, officials advised Officials.
A timeframe for the permanent repair to Elk Mountain Road is not yet available.
Forest officials ask the public to obey all posted signs and never drive around barriers or locked gates as a matter of safety and regulations.
Alerts and conditions in Mendocino National Forest are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/.