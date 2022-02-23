Mendocino National Forest has opened several developed recreational campgrounds and trailheads to the public.
Current information on campgrounds and trailheads can be found on the forest website.
Several campgrounds and trailheads remain closed due to safety hazards from the 2018 Ranch Fire and 2020 August Complex wildfires.
Recreation sites that remain closed to the public are: Forest Trail #85463, trailheads-Copper Butte, Smokehouse Ridge, Soldier Ridge and West Crocket; and the following campgrounds – Cedar Camp, Hammerhorn, Kingsley Glade, Lower Nye, Plaskett Meadows, Sugar Springs, Sugarfoot, and West Crocket.
Forest officials remind visitors to continue recreating responsibly.
“We want visitors to have fun, but we ask everyone to make smart decisions,” said Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson. “Let someone know where you’re going. Bring extra supplies and pack out your trash. It’s also a good idea to carry a satellite phone in case of an emergency. Downed trees and falling limbs continue to be a hazard on the forest. Visitors should bring a chainsaw and plan for alternate routes in case roads become impassable.”