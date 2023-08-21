A draft decision notice on the Mendocino National Forest’s Prescribed Fire and Fuels Management Strategy has been issued by Forest Supervisor Wade McMaster and is now available to the public.
McMaster said the strategy allows for forest personnel to conduct prescribed fire in combination with other fuels reduction treatments across the forest, excluding wilderness areas, to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.
“This strategy offers the forest more flexibility,” he added. “The conditions on the ground, which can change over time, will dictate where we go and what kind of treatments will be applied to a particular unit to help us reach desired outcomes.”
McMaster explained, projects under the strategy will have to meet site-specific conditions. Before anything can be done in the field, projects will be vetted by an interdisciplinary team in a screening process.
Community members, local tribes and collaborative groups such as Firescape Mendocino will also play an important role in helping identify potential areas for treatment.
To help inform the public on specific projects that will be implemented under the strategy, the forest has published an online story map, “Returning Fire to the Landscape,” which provides a visual summary of the forest-wide prescribed fire and fuels management strategy.
Forest officials said the public has the opportunity to file an objection to the decision within 45 days. Objections can be filed by those who submitted comments during previous comment periods. Instructions for submitting objections can be found on the project website https://www.fs.usda.gov/.
Funding for the forest’s environmental assessment was provided through a Pacific Gas & Electric recovery program.