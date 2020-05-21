The Mendocino National Forest has opened several developed recreational opportunities to the public after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forest officials ask the public to check the forest website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open previous to planning a visit.
Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson says, “We continue to recommend that you follow local shelter in place orders and recreate close to home. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during their visit to the Mendocino National Forest. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.”
Responsible recreation practices include:
- Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others.
- Not gathering in groups and following the latest guidance from officials.
- Packing out trash and leaving with everything brought in and used.
- Bring own water, soap, sanitizer and toilet paper.
The public can call the Forest Supervisor’s Office at (530) 934-3316, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Sites open include Grindstone, off-highway-vehicle trails, the Sacramento River boat launch and day use area, and most campgrounds.
For more information, visit the Mendocino National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/MendocinoNF.