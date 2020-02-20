A federal investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine has landed a Mexican national living in Los Molinos nine years in prison.
Miguel Alvarez Cervantes, 55, received the sentence in federal court Feb. 13, after he pled guilty to the charge in July 2019, according to the Department of Justice.
Cervantes and his co-defendant, Maria Cervantes-Echevarria, were the subjects of the investigation that began in 2017 for suspected methamphetamine trafficking in Shasta and Tehama counties.
An undercover agent purchased more than three pounds of methamphetamine from Cervantes during three controlled buys in August and September 2018, the Department of Justice reported.
When law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Los Molinos home of Cervantes-Echevarria and Marta Jiminez Lopez in September 2018, they seized more than 34 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of heroin, three firearms and more than $44,000 in cash.
Cervantes-Echevarria and Lopez, both Mexican nationals, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and are scheduled to be sentenced in March.
The case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Land Management, the Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement task force and the Siskiyou Unified Major Investigations Team, with special assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the California Highway Patrol.