A man reportedly in possession of one pound of methamphetamine was busted in Corning on Jan. 30 on the 1100 block of Highway 99W.
Mario Rivera, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer in the parking lot of the Economy Inn around 8:38 p.m. after he tried to evade contact with the officer.
It appears officers were on patrol when they noticed Rivera driving a red Dodge pickup on Highway 99W.
Knowing Rivera was wanted on a felony warrant and on post release community supervision, the officers attempted to catch up with the pickup, according to the Corning Police Department.
Apparently attempting to avoid contact, Rivera quickly pulled the vehicle into the Economy Inn parking lot, got out of the truck and started walking towards the motel lobby, police said.
The officers got out of the patrol vehicle and commanded Rivera to stop, which he did.
During a search of Rivera and his vehicle, police reportedly located one pound of methamphetamine, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.
Rivera was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony violation of probation, felony possession of controlled substance for sale and felony transportation for sale of methamphetamine.