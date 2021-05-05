The 100th annual Tehama District Fair has come and gone with the crowning of a new Miss Tehama County, hundreds of livestock auctioned off, carnival rides galore, a rodeo, diaper derby, fair food enjoyed, live entertainment, destruction derby and more.
Crowned Miss Tehama County 2021 was Karli Rainwater, 19, of Red Bluff during the Scholarship Pageant on Thursday, April 29. Rainwater went home with a crown, $1,000 scholarship, flowers and sash.
Masie Skelton, 17, crowned first runner-up, receiving a $500 scholarship, with contestant Luciana Ferreira, 14, earning the friendship award, and the royalty rounding out with contestant Danielle Foley, 16, all of Red Bluff.
Contestants were judged on poise, an interview, communication skills and talent.
A 13-year-old Corning girl, Jocelyn Barajas, won the Junior Miss Tehama County crown.
Julia Silvera, 2019 Miss Tehama County assisted the contests' Master of Ceremonies, Cal Hunter, of KBLF, in introducing the contestants and crowning the winners.
The Power Wheels Derby was a huge hit for the participants and crowds, as was the Destruction Derby and the Diaper Derby with this year's winner being Suzanne Hethcoat.
There was plenty of action at the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association West Coast Region Rodeo held in the main grandstands arena.
The Tehama County Junior Livestock Auction was a great success on Friday at the Don Smith Pavilion with FFA, 4-H and independent youths showing and selling rabbits, goats, sheep, swine, beef, and poultry.
A fun event at the Tehama District Fair, said Tehama County CattleWomen's Association member, Jean Barton, was the Pee Wee Showmanship contest for Tehama County youth between the ages of 4 and 9.
“The kids borrow their animal from an older brother, sister or friend and show the audience how well they can handle the animal without assistance from others. Each participant received a bucket full of goodies,” she added.
Winners included Madilyn Jourdan and Alli Murphy, sheep; Catlin White, and Marissa Martinez, swine; Rhett Byrd and Emmie Baker, goats. The overall winner of 4-6 age division was Rhett Byrd, receiving a buckle donated by Red Bluff FFA and overall winner of 7- 9 age division was Emmie Baker, receiving a buckle donated by Los Molinos FFA.
This year's fair attendance was good on the heels of last year's fair being canceled due to the pandemic.
Results of the Tehama District Livestock Auction will be published as it becomes available.