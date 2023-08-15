A 22-year-old Hamilton City man reported missing on Aug. 5 was found drowned in Black Butte Lake on Aug. 7 during an intense search by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office and allied agencies.
Christian Valdez-Perez had been on a family outing at the lake when he reportedly went swimming off on his own away from the family to a different cove of the lake, according to the sheriff’s office.
When Perez did not return to the family gathering for several hours, his family reported him missing to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies and the department’s Search and Rescue team responded to the area near Grizzly Flats and began a search on land, water and air into the night and through Sunday when additional resources came to assist in the efforts, including Butte County Search and Rescue, said officials.
It was on the morning of Monday, Aug. 7 that Perez’s body was recovered from the lake by rescue personnel, the sheriff’s office reported.
An autopsy is scheduled by the Glenn County Coroner's Office to determine cause of death.
“We are saddened at the outcome of this search,” said Glenn County Sheriff Justin Gibbs. “Our condolences to the family of Christian Valdez-Perez.”