A San Lorenzo man who was hunting with a group of friends in the remote Red Bank District west of Red Bluff was reported lost on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Tehama County Search and Rescue Team was called upon to help locate Matt Shasky, 55, who became separated from his friends around 1:30 p.m. in the remote area of a large property, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
Search and Rescue began searching for Shasky throughout the night and into Sunday using four wheeled vehicles, two person ATVs and on foot, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol Air Operations.
The missing man was located safe and unharmed around 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, after spending the night in the woods.
Tehama County Search and Rescue has been incremental in locating several lost persons and recoveries over the years since it was organized. Anyone interested in volunteering on the team can contact a team members, attend a monthly meeting and go online to tehamaso.org/operations-division/search-rescue.