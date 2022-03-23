The Missoula Children's Theater is returning to Red Bluff, and the directors will be searching for students grades kindergarten-12th to fit the cast of characters in their live stage production of the familiar folktale, Johnny Appleseed.
All of the theater's shows are original adaptations of classic children's stories and fairytales, with a surprise twist to the loved classic story. It's an opportunity for children to build their confidence skills while they experience the excitement of a theater performance.
The Missoula Children's Theater tour team will arrive with the set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play...except the cast.
Auditions will be March 28 at 3:30 p.m. in the Vista Preparatory School gym, 1755 Airport Blvd., Red Bluff. A cast of 50-60 children will be chosen by the theater's tour actor/director for the show.
Students wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session. The first rehearsal will begin approximately 15-30 minutes after auditions in the gym.
The young aspiring actors will amaze the audience with their performances after only one week of rehearsals preparing for their two shows, which will take place Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the State Theatre, 333 Oak St., Red Bluff.
Tickets will be available at the door; Adults $10, Students $8 and Children $5.
The Missoula Children's Theatre, the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors.
The Tehama County Arts Council and local business are sponsoring this event and are excited to bring this theater experience for the youth of our Community.
For more information email tcacarts@gmail.com.