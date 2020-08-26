While the olive crop in Tehama County is the pits this year, the almond crop is seeing record numbers, and the county’s other two top crops, walnuts and prunes are anticipating a good harvest.
The 2020 California table olive forecast is 30,000 tons, down considerably from last year’s crop of 89,400 tons, according to a survey conducted by the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service, Pacific Regional Office.
However, that forecast isn’t as bad as the 2018 olive crop in the state, which was only 19,000 tons, the USDA reported.
“High heat and winds during bloom caused a poor set for California table olives,” the USDA reported.
Bell Carter Foods issued its olive price list for this year, which are somewhat better than last year’s, said Corning grower Ross Turner.
For manzanillo variety olives Bell Carter is paying $1,550 per ton for extra-large and $1,600 per ton for large. The sevillano variety is bringing $1,050 per ton for super colossal and $1,100 for colossal.
As prices go up, olive acreage in the county continues to go down as Bell Carter over that past few years has canceled a great number of local grower contracts as the company’s purchase of imported raw table olives increases.
In a letter sent to its contract growers, Bell Carter said, “With the abnormally light crop we are seeing statewide this year we would like to take not of how fast the crop will mature and present overripe conditions.”
The company went on to caution growers about picking conditions, particularly “mutilation” of olives, which it states has become a large factor in the number of culls (olives of poor size/quality) delivered.
“Since the increase of crew picking on tarps and using rakes, we have seen a constant rise in cull percentages and would like you to be aware of this since it can greatly impact your values,” added Bell Carter.
In the past, olives were carefully handpicked by field laborers – a time-taking and laborious task. But, with the increasing shortage of pickers the area has suffered over the past 10 years, growers and farm labor have looked to alternative picking practices such as those stated by Bell Carter.
“It is a continuing problem and, along with the cancellation of contracts, one reason so many growers are pulling their olive orchards and planting other crops.”
The USDA reports labor costs and marketing remains an issue for California olives growers, with many growers uncertain how much of their crop will be economical to harvest.
Statewide, bearing acreage is estimated at 15,500. The manzanillo production forecast is 25,500 tons, sevillano production forecast is 4,000 tons, and other varieties are expected to total 500 tons.
According to the most recent Tehama County Crop Report, in 2018 a total of 4,811 bearing acres of table olives brought in a total value of $9.5 million. That same year, walnuts, the county’s number one orchard crop, brought in $63.9 million and almonds $43.9 million.
Walnuts are almonds are more often-than-not the two other orchard crops growers who pull their olive orchards are planting.
Coupled with a large increase in bearing acreage, the state’s 2020 almond crop is estimated to be the largest on record, and that holds true for Tehama County growers as well.
Based on 1.26 million bearing acres, California’s 2020 almond production is forecast at 3.00 billion meat pounds - 18 percent higher than last year’s crop.
Growers said February’s very dry weather provided excellent bloom conditions and plenty of opportunity for pollination and little concern for frost damage this year. High temperatures in late May and through June helped develop the crop through its final stages.
This year’s walnut crop is also forecast to be very good.
However, a good harvest doesn’t always pay off as it can bring prices down, a concern of local growers.
For instance, while this year’s almond crop is recording breaking, prices are down.
“It’s the same for walnuts and prunes,” said Los Molinos grower Bruce Lindauer. “Tariffs and COVID-19 are really hurting us. COVID-19 is making everything so unpredictable when it comes to exporting product. Things as simple as having trucks and drivers to move the product because of the pandemic.”
He said this year’s prune crop has really nice quality, but the quantity is down.
“Prunes are another crop where we are dealing with a poor market because of COVID-19 issues,” Lindauer added.
Harvest of almonds and prunes starts within the next week. Olives and walnuts are about a month away.