Modifications to the proposed ordinance implementing rules and regulations to what can and cannot take place at Corning's city parks got a unanimous vote approval from the City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The ordinance was first introduced on Oct. 8, but members of council had questions and concerns to the proposal that needed to be addressed requiring modifications be made and another first reading/introduction take place.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the purpose of the ordinance is to regulate activities and set a time period in which the parks may be occupied.
“We have to do something about all the illicit activities taking place at our parks all hours of the day, most often worse after dark,” Miller added. “We have ongoing vandalism to expensive sprinkler heads and the bathrooms.”
Jeff Rhoads, who lives on Sixth Street across from Northside Park, said he finds the proposed ordinance to be “wonderful,” and that he, his family and friends all approve the “great job” the city is doing to provide an ordinance and help the city's police to crackdown on the activities taking place at the parks.
Another resident who said she lives near a city park, told the City Council she has seen bad behavior, people smoking, drinking and music being played so loud that it has ran families away from enjoying the town's parks.
First proposed by Corning police Chief Jeremiah Fears in an effort to give his officers a greater ability to keep the city's parks clean, safe and healthy, the ordinance states city park facilities can not be occupied between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless approved by the city for recreational needs. Currently most city parks can be occupied at all hours.
The ordinance prohibits the dumping of refuse or waste, prohibits smoking or vaping of any substance, ignition of fire except in a barbecue cooker, prohibits firecrackers and fireworks, prohibits riding a bicycle or skateboard in a way which threatens the safety of others and provides rules for animals within parks.
Alcohol consumption or possession will be prohibited at parks where signs are posted prohibiting such possession, is another provision of the proposed ordinance.
A modification from the originally proposed ordinance concerns possession of firearms at parks. With the approved modification the ordinance prohibits the possession and discharge of any firearm, air gun, spring gun, bow and arrow, slingshot, or any other weapon potentially dangerous to wildlife or human safety by the public, unless approved in conjunction with a city event, a concealed carry weapon permit, or special event permit. The original ordinance didn't allow firearms of any sort in city parks except for in the possession of on-duty police officers.
Other regulations includes rules for animals within city parks while still allowing Jr. Rodeo events, prohibits operating a motorized vehicle other than on roads or trails designated for such, and prohibits riding a bicycle or skateboard in a way which threatens the safety of others.
The second reading and adoption of the proposed ordinance should take place as part of the City Council's consent agenda during the Nov. 12 meeting.