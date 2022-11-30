Corning police have a man in custody after he physically vandalized the police station, led police on a foot pursuit, threw two molotov cocktails on and near Solano Street and fought officers who were attempting to take him into custody, reported Corning police Chief Jeremiah Fears this evening, Nov. 30.
“The suspect was kicking the glass at the police station trying to break it,” Fears said. “When I saw him he took off running, threw a molotov cocktail at one of our patrol vehicles on Solano Street and then another at a parked vehicle.”
The chief and two other officers chased the adult male suspect west on Solano Street finally catching him on the 1300 block near Daisy’s Ice Cream.
Fears said the suspect violently resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody and placed inside a patrol vehicle in preparation to being transported to the Tehama County Jail and booked on several felony charges.
The identity of the suspect will be released at a later time, however, Fears did say the police department has had interaction with this suspect previously.