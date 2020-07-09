On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Wildlife officers at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife served two search warrants near the west end of Vassar Road in Tehama County on June 25, resulting in numerous arrests and the confiscation of growing and processed marijuana with assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson Police Department.
The first warrant yielded 5,041 illegal cannabis plants and 608.7 pounds of processed cannabis/marijuana, reported Fish and Wildlife. A total of nine state fish and game code violations were documented.
The second warrant yielded 20,175 illegal cannabis plants, 1,142 pounds of processed cannabis and four firearms were seized. Multiple fish and game code violations were also documented.
In all, 12 suspects were detained, resulting in five arrests. Criminal complaints will be filed against the subjects with the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Potential charges are felony cannabis cultivation, possession of cannabis for sales, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, no streambed alteration agreement, littering state waters, polluting state waters and unlawful taking of wildlife.
Tehama County does not allow outdoor commercial cannabis cultivation, therefore neither site had a state commercial cannabis license.
Since this bust occurred, both state and county law enforcement have conducted other illegal marijuana cultivation raids in Tehama County resulting in the seizure of marijuana plants, processed marijuana and arrests.
People traveling in remote areas of Tehama County are cautioned to be alert to illegal cannabis activity and the dangers associated with that activity.