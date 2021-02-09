A Cottonwood motorcyclist dragging a bound man down Red Bluff streets Monday night is now facing murder charges.
The bizarre scene occurred around 10:25 p.m. Feb 8, as Ray Ray Cain, 37, fled from Red Bluff police as he dragged the unidentified victim down the 1200 block of Franzel Road.
Police attempted to stop Cain as he dragged the man down Franzel Road, but the driver failed to yield, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
As Cain turned onto South Jackson Street a police officer fired several shot in an attempt to stop him, however, the driver wasn't hit and continued to flee, still dragging the bound man, police said.
While Cain was traveling east on Jackson Street the bound man was reportedly displaced from the motorcycle.
Police said the man was determined to be dead and an investigation is underway to determine if he was killed prior to being bound and dragged, or died as a result of being dragged behind the motorcycle.
Cain crashed the motorcycle after turning onto South Main Street as he approached Interstate 5, said the Red Bluff Police Department.
He was treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital for moderate injuries from the crash, and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of murder and evading police.
The police officer who shot at Cain has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations conducts an independent external investigation into the officer involved shooting, as is protocol in such incidents. The Red Bluff Police Department is handling an internal affairs investigation as well.
Assisting Red Bluff police in Monday's incident was the California Highway Patrol, Tehama County Sheriff's Office, Tehama County Major Crimes Unit and District Attorney's Office.
Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders said more information will be released as it becomes available.