A motorcyclist involved in a high speed pursuit with a Corning police vehicle crashed in the area of Freeman Schoolhouse and Simpson roads on Jan. 16.
It appears a Corning police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Suzuki motorcycle driven by Donald Whitehead, 52, of Corning in the area of Barham and Samson avenues west of Corning around 9:41 p.m. after Whitehead left a residence in the area suspected of illegal narcotics activity, reported the Corning Police Department.
Police said the motorcyclist ran a stop sign and the vehicle’s license plate was illegible.
Whitehead refused to stop for the patrol vehicle’s flashing lights and sped away reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph with police in pursuit.
Officers lost sight of Whitehead near the area of Freeman Schoolhouse and Simpson roads, however, during a search of the area Whitehead and the motorcycle were located near the intersection of Simpson and Paskenta roads where the motorcycle had crashed.
Whitehead is reported to have suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico by ambulance for treatment.
The Corning Police Department has filed charges against Whitehead with the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office of felony evading a peace officer and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence.