A Red Bluff man was killed while driving his motorcycle on Reeds Creek Road on May 13.
It appears Gitan Whelan, 52, was driving a 2018 Aprilia Dorsoduro motorcycle west on the road when for undetermined reasons he allowed the vehicle to go into the eastbound lane around 4:35 p.m., where it was struck head-on by a 2015 Nissan Rogue, reports the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.
The driver of the Nissan, 41-year-old Lisa Mann, of Red Bluff was not injured, nor were her passengers, a 12-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy.
Whelan suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead by medical personnel responding to the accident, CHP said.
The crash in under investigation by the CHP Red Bluff Office, which reported alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.