A high speed pursuit with the California Highway Patrol on Aug. 5 through both Tehama and Glenn counties landed a Portland, Ore., man behind bars.
CHP dispatch had received several 911 calls around 6:37 p.m. concerning a gray Chevrolet pickup traveling north on Interstate 5 at a high rate of speed near Hooker Creek Road, CHP reported.
A CHP patrol officer spotted the pickup still traveling on the freeway and attempted a traffic stop. When the vehicle’s driver, 55-year-old Hung V. Mai, allegedly failed to yield the pursuit ensued.
CHP said the pickup at some point turned onto the freeway’s southbound lanes and with CHP in pursuit and traveling at speeds reaching 110 mph continued through Tehama County and into Glenn County where a spike strip was positioned near Road 7 north of Orland.
The spike strip was successful and the pickup came to a stop on the shoulder of the freeway, CHP said, however, Mai refused to comply with CHP orders to get out of the vehicle, until he was finally forced out by use of force.
He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and misdemeanor obstruction of a public officer.
He appeared in Tehama County Superior Court on Aug. 9 for arraignment on the charges.