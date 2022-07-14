In an effort to protect the environment and tackle illicit cannabis cultivation, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) have aligned their enforcement teams for the 2022 summer season.
The multiagency task force is one of several coordinated efforts to take on cannabis cultivation that illegally diverts water resources, harms sensitive habitats and can exacerbate drought conditions.
Since 2018, CDFW and their partners have eradicated over 19.2 million illegal cannabis plants and destroyed 918,591 pounds of illegally processed cannabis statewide.
In the Northstate, including Tehama County, there are numerous busts of illicit cannabis cultivation sites on both federal, state, county and private lands, many resulting in the clean up of environment-damaging practices.
Tackling the illegal market across the entire supply chain requires coordination with various county, state and federal agencies, with CDFW taking the lead on illegal outdoor cultivation operations in conjunction with the SWRCB and local law enforcement teams.
“The environmental impacts of illegal cannabis operations can last decades and cause irreparable harm to our natural resources,” said David Bess, CDFW deputy director and chief of the Law Enforcement Division. “Those not complying with state laws and disregarding the environmental impacts associated with illegal cultivation practices will be subject to enforcement actions.”
With technological advancements creating year-round illegal cultivation, CDFW has partnered with DCC and others to adapt to new trends in the illicit market. In the last year, DCC enforcement teams have seized more than half a million pounds of illegal cannabis product, eradicated more than 1.2 million illegal cannabis plants and made 188 arrests.
As authorized by California Fish and Game Code, section 12029, CDFW, DCC and SWRCB established a Watershed Enforcement Program to address environmental impacts associated with cannabis cultivation.
Funded by voter approved Proposition 64, the multiagency task force focuses on priority watersheds and areas with sensitive habitat and/or threatened or endangered species. County, state and federal partners also play an important role in ensuring the success of these objectives through enforcement support and the judicial process.
The environmental impacts from unlawful water diversions and habitat destruction associated with illegal cannabis cultivation can have detrimental effects on fish and wildlife, and their habitats, which are held in trust by the state for the benefit of the people.
California’s streams, which are common victims to illegal water diversions, play an important role in ecosystem biodiversity and habitat value. Tributary streams are often critical in providing clear, cold water for larger waterways. Many sensitive aquatic species such as southern torrent salamanders, coastal tailed frogs, steelhead and coho salmon rely on these tributaries in the late summer months to maintain water quality and temperatures necessary for survival.
Disruption of stream systems also has significant physical, biological and chemical impacts that extend into the surrounding habitat adversely affecting not only the fish and wildlife species dependent on the stream itself, but also the plants and wildlife in the surrounding area that rely on the adjacent habitat for feeding, reproduction and shelter.
With continued drought conditions, protection of our water resources is paramount for the long-term survival of the plants, fish and wildlife that depend on them.
Throughout the state, CDFW, DCC, SWRCB, county partners and local code enforcement agencies, among others, are actively addressing illegal cannabis cultivation and unauthorized construction activity to protect these resources.
To report environmental crimes, such as pollution, illegal water diversions and poaching, please call the CalTIP hotline at (888) 334-2258 or text information to “TIP411” (847411).