A mural featuring mountains, air balloons and African wildlife now beautifies the walls of the Tehama County Child Interview Center at the county Sheriff's Office in Red Bluff.
In 2016 the sheriff's office opened the center in an effort to provide a place law enforcement can interview children in a safe, friendly atmosphere.
Since its opening, the center has proven to be a great asset to area law enforcement agencies and departments.
In July the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit contacted Tehama Creatives about painting the walls of the center after members of the unit had viewed murals Tehama Creatives had painted throughout Red Bluff.
Heather Vine of Tehama Creatives met with members of the unit and agreed to paint a mural in the center as a way of making the center more child-friendly.
Lacey Wilson of Lacey Wilson Art designed a mural and painted three walls of the center's child interview room, completing the project on Sept. 22.
“The Major Crimes Unit is honored to have worked together with Lacey Wilson and Tehama Creatives on the project,” reported the unit. “Our goal is to make the room as child friendly as possible to make the children comfortable. We believe Lacey Wilson has done that.”
Vine agrees.
“When the sheriff's department contacted us at Tehama Creatives to help them create something special for one of their interview rooms that many children come through, we could not have been more honored to create something beautiful for them,” she added. “We knew right away who the perfect person for the job was.”
Wilson knew exactly what images and feelings needed to be in the mural.
“She designed the mural with her heart and soul,” Vine said.
According to Wilson, the mural at the center was one of the more important and special projects she has been part of.
“Thinking about the kids being in that space on a very challenging day and just knowing my art might give them light and hope,” she added. “I live using art to lift spirits and inspire joy.”
Tehama Creatives is dedicated to fostering and supporting public art in Tehama County. The group can be found on Facebook.