Criminal charges against a 34-year-old Red Bluff man arrested on suspicion of murder will not be filed at this time in Tehama County Superior Court, announced the Tehama County District Attorney's Office on Friday, Oct. 23.
David Anthony Chavez was arrested by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office shortly after the body of John Edmond Weaver Jr., 36, of Red Bluff was found in a field just east of Byron Avenue in Red Bluff around 11:48 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Investigators from the Tehama Major Crimes Unit, who identified and interviewed several witnesses, determined that shortly before Weaver’s death he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with Chavez in front of an apartment located near 95 Mina Ave.
During the incident Chavez reportedly struck Weaver several times in the area of the head and placed him in a type of choke hold. After a bystander broke up the altercation, Weaver walked away to where he was later found deceased, approximately 30 yards away from the location of where the alleged fight took place.
Major crimes investigators secured and viewed as evidence a video of the fight between the two men that had been placed on social media.
“Based on the investigation completed so far, investigators have determined that a physical altercation took place between Chavez and Weaver,” reported the D.A.s Office. “However, the exact nature of that altercation is unclear, specifically as to whether either Chavez or Weaver acted in self-defense during the altercation.”
The D.A.s Office said it is undetermined if there is a connection between the altercation and Weaver's death as the results of an autopsy have so far been inconclusive concerning the exact cause of death.
Chavez, who was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder, has been released from jail in lieu of the announcement by the D.A.'s Office.
The Tehama County Sheriff's Office and D.A.s Office are working on the active investigation into Weaver's death, stating more information will be provided as it comes available.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident and investigation is asked to contact Capt. Dave Kain, Lt. Jeff Garrett or Det. Rob Bakken at the Tehama Major Crimes Unit (530) 529-7920.