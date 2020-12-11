At 6 a.m. Friday, the Corning Police Dept. received a tip concerning murder suspect Elfego Chavez Acevedo, 37, of Red Bluff.
A team consisting of Corning police, Red Bluff police and Tehama County Sheriff's Office personnel arrived at 207 East Street in Corning and surrounded a house.
The suspect was in a shed behind the house.
Officers made contact with the people inside the house, then tried to get the suspect to come out of the shed.
At some point, an officer shot at the suspect and the suspect was wounded -- they suspect the wound is not life threatening.
There is a woman in the shed with the suspect, believed to be there by choice.
Officers suspect Acevedo is armed, but are not certain.
Officers have been communicating with the suspect via phone, trying to convince him to surrender peacefully.
Two schools in the neighborhood -- Olive View elementary and Maywood Middle School are on lockdown.