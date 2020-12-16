The murder suspect in a standoff with law enforcement in Corning on Dec. 11, appeared in Tehama County Superior Court on Tuesday for arraignment.
Elgego Chavez Acevedo, 37, of Red Bluff, wanted for reportedly shooting and killing 52-year-old Arturo Eugene Bent III, of Red Bluff on Aug. 3, was staying in a shed located at the residence 1207 East Ave., in Corning when the Corning Police Department received an anonymous tip concerning the mant's whereabouts.
With assistance from Red Bluff police and Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning officers surrounded the residence around 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11.
Officers made contact with the residents of the home and they were removed from the area, as were neighbors near the property. In addition, for precautionary measures Olive View Elementary School and Maywood Middle School were placed on lockdown.
At some point, early in the six hour standoff, Acevedo was shot in the arm by a Red Bluff police officer, said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears. Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders could not be reached for comment on the shooting.
A woman, Diana Irene Munoz, 32, of Corning was inside the shed with Acevedo.
“She is Elfego Acevedo's girlfriend and was in the shed by choice, not as a hostage,” Fears said.
About halfway through the six hour ordeal, Tehama County SWAT and Mobile Command Unit arrived and relieved officers and deputies who had been involved in the stand-off since its inception.
A Tehama County sheriff's negotiator spoke with Acevedo for several hours before the murder suspect finally gave himself up peacefully around 12 p.m. While being placed in an ambulance, as was part of the negotiation, Acevedo was able to speak with his mother who had been parked nearby in a vehicle with one of Acevedo's brothers.
“We are very pleased with the outcome of this incident. With Mr. Acevedo now in custody, our community is safer and better off,” Fears said.
Acevedo was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound then booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder, addict in possession of firearm, violation of parole, prohibited person with ammunition, and misdemeanor obstruct public officer.
Following an interview with Red Bluff police detectives, Munoz was also arrested and booked into the jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of felony accessory, commit felony while on felony bail, possession of a controlled substance for sale and misdemeanor charges.
Throughout the day, law enforcement interviewed the residents of the house, possible witnesses, and seized evidence from the scene.
“As far as I know there were no firearms seized as evidence from the shed or property,” Fears said.
Acevedo is suspected of shooting Bent in the Food Maxx parking on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff around 10:15 p.m. Bent was able to walk into the store where he collapsed with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.
He was transported from Food Maxx to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Red Bluff police detectives identified Acevedo, who was known to frequent Corning and Rancho Tehama, as the suspect in the homicide case.
Tehama County Secret Witness posted a $5,000 reward on Thursday, Dec. 10, for information leading to the arrest of Acevedo, who also goes by the monikers of Preacher, Feo and Chavez.
Anyone with information concerning the August shooting or the Dec. 11 stand-off is encouraged to call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131 or Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000.