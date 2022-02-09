A suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Red Bluff resident, Robert Parmenter, was arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department last week.
Troy Lyn Zimmerman, 42, of Red Bluff was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m., Feb. 1 on the 1300 block of Walbridge Street in Red Bluff on a homicide warrant.
He is suspected of of killing Parmenter during a fight May 8 of last year. Around 2 a.m. on that date medical personnel were called to a home on Walbridge Street for a man having trouble breathing. When paramedics arrived they found Parmenter unresponsive and not breathing.
Life saving efforts were initiated and Parmenter was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff in critical condition, however, he never regained consciousness and died as a result of head trauma.
During an investigation, police learned Parmenter had allegedly been struck in the head with an object during a fight outside the Walbridge Street home.
Using what the Red Bluff Police Department referred to as “overwhelming evidence,” the investigation led to Zimmerman's arrest and booking into the Tehama County Jail, where he is being held without bail on suspicion of murder.
He appeared in Tehama County Superior Court before Judge C. Todd Bottke on Tuesday, Feb. 8, for plea hearing on the murder charge.