The man wanted on an arrest warrant for suspicion of murder who had barricaded himself in a shed behind a house 207 East Street in Corning has given himself up.
Elfego Chavez Acevedo, 37, of Red Bluff had been held up in the shed since police arrived shortly after receiving a tip of his location around 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11.
“Mr. Acevedo (Elfego) gave himself up peacefully after successful face-to-face negotiations with a Tehama County Sheriff's Office negotiator,” said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears. “We are very pleased with the outcome of this incident. With Mr. Acevedo now in custody, our community is safer and better off.”
A team consisting of Corning police, Red Bluff police and Tehama County Sheriff's Office personnel arrived at 207 East Street in Corning had surrounded the house shortly after receiving the tip and at some point early in the stand-off, Acevedo was shot in the upper arm by an officer, Fears said.
Officers first made contact with the occupants of the residents and then escorted them from the area before attempting to make contact with Acevedo.
Neighbors in the immediate area were also evacuated from the location and Olive View Elementary and Maywood Middle School on Fig Lane and Marguerite Avenue were placed on lockdown. That lockdown has been lifted.
Negotiators spent hours speaking with Acevedo as he remained in the small wooden shed with the only access being through a single door.
Upon turning himself over to law enforcement, Acevedo was prepared to be transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, Fears said.
“He (Acevedo) asked to speak with his mother, who was in a vehicle nearby, before being transported to the hospital. He wanted her to know he was okay. We escorted her to the waiting ambulance and the two of them were able to talk for a few minutes,” Fears added.. “He will remain in police custody during his treatment at the hospital.”
A woman reportedly inside the shed with Acevedo, by choicef, also peacefully exited the shed and is being interviewed by law enforcement, Fears added. There was speculation the woman, whose name has not been released at this time, is pregnant and in a relationship with Acevedo, however, that could not be confirmed by police.
About halfway through the six hour ordeal, Tehama County SWAT and Mobile Command Unit arrived and relieved officers and deputies who had been involved in the stand-off since its inception. Just minutes before Acevedo surrendered around 12 p.m., two Butte County Tactical SWAT members arrived by helicopter to assist in the incident.
“We are interviewing the residents of the house, possible witnesses, and looking for evidence as we continue to investigate the case,” Fears said.
Tehama County Secret Witness posted a $5,000 reward on Thursday, Dec. 10, for information leading to the arrest of Acevedo, who also goes by the monikers of Preacher, Feo and Chavez.
Acevedo is suspected of shooting 52-year-old Arturo Eugene Bent III, of Red Bluff who walked into Food Maxx, 94 Belle Mill Road, Red Bluff, around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, where he collapsed with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.
Bent was transported from Food Maxx to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound, reported the police department
During the ongoing investigation, Red Bluff police detectives identified Acevedo, who was known to frequent Corning and Rancho Tehama, as the suspect in the homicide case.
Once treated and released from the hospital, Acevedo will be booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Anyone with information concerning the August shooting or Friday's stand-off is encouraged to call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131 or Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000.