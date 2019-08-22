Museum inviting Jubilee participation by crafters, artisans

The Tehama County Museum is gearing up for its 38th Annual Jubilee and is inviting vendors to register now to take part in this vintage summer social and crafter faire.
Tree-lined Habert Park in the beautiful, little City of Tehama is the venue for the Jubilee scheduled for all day Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Jubilee’s Crafter Faire is a much enjoyed feature of this heritage celebration.
A large number of booths are known to generously fill the park and draw visitors from Redding, Chico, Marysville, Corning, Willows, Red Bluff and beyond. Vendors show-off their talents by offering everything from handmade extravagances to shabby chic, vintage, county related pieces, country art, repurposed crafts, yard art, pottery, rugs, jewelry, candles, and much more. The new and unusual always draws a crowd.
There will be booths offering homemade foods as well, such as jams, jellies, cakes, pies and other delicious items.
Booth application forms, a details page and a map are available at the Museum, via a phone call to (530) 384-2595 or an e-mail request to tcmuse@tehama.net. A $35 donation reserves a single sized space measuring 10 feet by 14 feet.
Double and triple sized spaces are also available. Registration deadline is Friday, Aug.. 30, set-up time is from 7-9 a.m., and event time is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. General information is also available on the Tehama County Museum Facebook page.