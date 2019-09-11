Over the years, the Tehama County Museum has including some of the fine arts in its annual Jubilee – music, fiber arts, painting, writing and sewing. They have always tried to feature local talent, and this year is no exception with the display of artwork created by students in Corning High School art classes, during the Jubilee on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Action at the museum, 275 C St., Tehama, will start at 8 a.m. with breakfast on the front lawn, and will conclude at 3 p.m. with the final raffle drawing for a $500 Visa gift card.
The student artwork will be on display in the museum’s Marty Graffell Annex, along with many other art medium starting at 8 a.m.
Mendy Beardsley is one of two art teachers the high school, with Tara Calderon as the other. When you walk into school’s art rooms, the first thing you notice is the students are on task and productive. It is creatively quiet in the classrooms – which is not the same as silent. The difference is the dynamic nature of the activity.
Beardsley and Calderon are so good at the art of teaching art their students’ artwork is annually featured of the Rotary Club’s Art, Food and Wine Festival at Rolling Hills Casino attended by thousands.
When the Tehama County Museum proposed featuring Corning High School’s art students’ products at a “public hanging,” the response was immediate and enthusiastic.
This year Beardsley and Calderon serve about 360 students within the walls of the Art Department.
Students begin in Art I and focus on the basics of learning to draw with graphite pencils using direct observation and learned technical skills. Students then transition into color pencils second semester. Art II is a color theory class focusing on the technical medium of watercolor and project creation.
The school’s ceramic students create many projects using clay in sculptural form and a focus on the technical skills of wheel thrown projects is emphasized. Art History is a class that focuses on the many art forms and unique cultures around the world while becoming aware of college level preparation in text analysis and academic language in the arts.
Advanced Art works with acrylics, sketchbook ideas and personal collage projects.
The highlight project for Advanced Art students is a project called “The Memory Project.” Students are paired with a photograph of a disadvantaged child from another country. Students create drawings of these children and the drawings are then delivered to the children through the Memory Project team.
A film is developed documenting the exchange. This year the advanced art class has chosen children in Nigeria and the project will conclude in January.
The Corning High School artwork will be joined by six other attractions, including the beautiful work of the Tehama County Fiber Arts Group, author Nancy Leeks and her books for children, Sam Poole and his intricate woodworking pieces of art, the art of food preparation with the tasty jams, jellies and baked goods (including the famous 36 lady Prune Cakes) of Judy’s Country Store, the art of bird restorations from Nelda Babb, the art of artifacts from the Lassen Trail, and a new display featuring the contributions of William Luning to the roads and bridges and housing developments in Tehama County at the turn of the last century.
The Jubilee also features a park full art and craft vendor booths, live entertainment, hamburger lunch, museum tours, and other activities and displays.
The Tehama County Museum is regularly open to visitors on Saturdays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information phone 384-2595 or email tcmuse@tehama.net.