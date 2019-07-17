The 2019 Summer Lecture Series at the Tehama County Museum will continue with a presentation by historian and Museum Board member Lee Dummel and Mary Schaefer at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20 in the Marty Graffell Annex of the museum located at 275 C St.,City of Tehama.
Admission to the presentation is free with donations gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served following the presentation and the presenters will be available for questions and discussion.
The presentation is titled “Comanche Captives,” but it could just as well be titled “The Finest Horse Cavalry in the World,” or “Quanah Parker … One Man – Two Worlds.” The subject matters are all related.
The setting is the Texas and Oklahoma plains which were the home of the Comanche nation, but the events are transferrable to all areas of America where the cultures of the Native Americans and the Spanish, Mexican, and European-Americans came in conflict. Whenever and wherever these cultural clashes have occurred, stories of both heroism and cowardice, honor and dishonor and tragedy have been the subject of much discussion and literature.
Dummel and Schaefer will introduce the audience to Cynthia Ann Parker, who at the age 10 and Rachel Parker Plummer, who at the age 17, were captured by the Comanche during a raid in May of 1836 at Fort Parker. Rachael made it back to her family, but Cynthia remained with the Comanche.
Dummel will discuss the Comanche power and horsemanship, and the training that turned boys into very capable and mobile warriors. Schaefer will give a first-person presentation by Rachel Parker relating how she was captured, how she made it back and why Cynthia didn’t. They will introduce Quanah Parker, Cynthia’s son by a Comanche chief, and relate how he was a man with one foot in the Comanche world and one foot in the Anglo-American world – how he adapted in some respects but remained rooted to Comanche culture in other respects.
The welcome mat is out at the Tehama County Museum. It is open to the public every Saturday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.. For tours at times other than Saturdays, the public is encouraged to contact the Museum by phone at 384-2595, or by email at tcmuse@tehama.net.