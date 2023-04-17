The Mustang Man is headed to Red Bluff. The renowned horse and dog trainer, Bobby Kerr, will perform as the specialty act during each performance of the Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo, April 21-23 at the Tehama District Fairgrounds.
The Hico, Texas cowboy will bring the wild mustangs he has trained - Poncho, Trigger, Newt and JT, unique horses that do a variety of things, such as working as liberty horses – meaning no bridle or reins - responding to physical and verbal cues from Kerr, spin, make lead changes, and lay down as he shoots a gun over them.
Cow dogs are part of the act, too. At Kerr’s whistled commands, a dog jumps onto the horse he’s riding as the mustang demonstrates its athleticism and ability to handle cattle. However, those “cattle” are actually Kerr’s other dogs that the horse is “cutting,” a practice of separating one animal from its herd/pack.
Then, add to that picture, another mustang entering the arena and working at liberty by Kerr’s verbal commands only.
The grand finale of each show is when Kerr’s main horse, Poncho, jumps into the seat of his 1936 Chevrolet and horse and trainer make their exit.
Although Kerr and his wife, Susan, have traveled across the U.S. with their animals performing at rodeos across the country, this is his first year to entertain in Red Bluff.
Many say the Mustang Man act is a testament to the bond between man and animal, and what can be accomplished with the American mustang.
Kerr said he spends hundreds of hours with his animals, teaching them, loving on them, and showing them he is trustworthy.
His superb talent with horse training was evident when he won the Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s Mustang Magic Celebrity Freestyle competition in February, in which competitors were required to put on a six-minute show, using at least one mustang. He won the event, pocketing $25,000 for the win.
He’s also won recognition in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA), being selected as the PRCA Dress Act of the Year four times (2017, 19, 2021-2022) and being selected to work the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2016.
Kerr appreciates what the horses have taught him.
“They’ve changed my whole outlook on training horses,” he said. “I get along with them, buddy up to them, and get their talent to shine.”
Before he was a mustang trainer, Kerr trained cutting horses. He’s also a metalworks artist and has designed custom motorcycles.
This year’s Red Bluff Round-Up is April 21-23. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on April 21, 2:30 p.m. on April 22, and 1:30 p.m .on April 23.
Tickets are on sale online at RedBluffRoundup.com, at the Round-Up Museum, 670 Antelope Blvd., Suite 1, Red Bluff, and at the gate of the Tehama District Fairgrounds, 650 Antelope Blvd. They range in price from $20-$40. For more information visit the website RedBluffRoundup.com.